Raspberry Pi OS Update to hack WiFi Hack





A new Raspberry Pi OS for the $35 Raspberry Pi PC has been now released offering more security to your WiFi connection. This new update is there to fix plenty of bugs which are available on the system and providing more security to the WiFi to be hacked by the hackers.









This new OS of Raspberry is designed on Linux-based OS Debian and has been updated to the latest Debian 9 release this is also known as Stretch. This new update replaces an entire security panel on the existing Raspberry PC offering more security fixes and other bug fixes for the users from the unwanted attackers. It also includes a patch for the Broadpwn vulnerability.

This update has shut down the doors of all the attackers as it has altered the permissions of some of the files which are essential for the networks to work with the web. This new update has also changed some of the Raspbian’s bundled functions.

Till that, there are over 14 Million Raspberry Pi boards sold and it has got attacked by hackers a couple of times due to security patches. As per the reports, many users have found that their WiFi networks are being hacked with the builtin chip on the board. Hackers can easily hack the WiFi chip and put unnecessary codes to pass on through its network. This new update will stop all such attacks to provide more security to your WiFi network.

Apart from this, there is a whole new version of the Chromium web browser which is updated to its stable version number 60. This new browser will improve the overall performance of the PC. It will also make memory usage of the system more efficient. There are some more changes to the existing default applications which are essential to use for daily tasks.





By now, the default applications will no longer assume you as the Pi user, but it will recognizes your move and will allow you to login with your username. Some desktop applications require sudo access and they will ask for your Password for accessing them. So you will be able to use and explore these applications by now with your Password.

The new update has also bring some changes to the system’s Drag and drop Scratch 2. It can be used with SenseHAT, which is an add-on board. This board provides multi tasking for a joystick and an LED matrix with various other sensors. It has also updated with new input and output functionality for the users. So, all in one, there are a number of improvements made available for all the Raspberry users providing more functionality and more security.

A good news is, the new Raspbian latest version is now available to download on its official website. If you have been looking for this new version to install on your Raspberry, you can head over to the official site from where you will be able to download the latest OS update and then can manually upgrade your Raspberry Pi board with it.




